Emily Ann (Beck) Pantely

June 22, 1940 - September 14, 2022

Johnson Creek, WI - EMILY A. PANTELY age 82 of Johnson Creek, passed away on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at The View in Johnson Creek. She was born on June 22, 1940, in Milwaukee to Lester and Rosella (Ellenbecker) Beck. She married Joseph Pantely on April 4, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2012. Emily was an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek, she was a member of the Women of the ELCA, led many women's Bible studies and attended many conventions. She sang in the church choir, taught Sunday school and Bible school, and served at many church functions. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, enjoyed canning, quilting, crafts and spending time with her family.

