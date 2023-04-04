Emily Christine Wolff

February 22, 2001 - March 26, 2023

Durham, NC - Emily Christine Wolff, 22, of Durham, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Emily was born on February 22, 2001 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to James and Nicole Wolff.

