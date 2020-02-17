JEFFERSON — Emma L. “Louise” Peffers, 87, of Jefferson, died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson with her family by her bedside.
Louise was born on Dec. 6, 1932, in Edenton, N.C., the daughter of Henry and Emma (Bullock) Brabble.
She was a 1952 graduate of Edenton High School. Soon thereafter, she married William Hoppe and the couple moved to Wisconsin.
Louise and William had four children and owned Paradise Bar in Helenville. The couple divorced after 23 years of marriage but remained very close.
On July 4, 1986, Louise married Ted Peffers after 10 years of dating. Louise loved Ted deeply, even after his death in 2001.
Louise enjoyed fishing and following the Chicago Cubs. She was a talented cook, making delicious fried chicken and other yummy treats.
Louise was a southern, compassionate lady who put others’ needs before her own. She was a caregiver all her life, tending to her children and family well.
Louise was a talented lady with a rare devotion to the ones she loved. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Janet (David) Literski of Jefferson, James Hoppe of Jefferson, Linda (Mike) Witucki of Jefferson, Cindy Hoppe of Milwaukee, Michael (Connie) Peffers of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Richard (Heather) Peffers of Floral City, Fla.; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Henry (Barbara) Brabble Jr. of North Carolina, Linda Fleetwood of Alabama, Hope (Richard) Williams of North Carolina and Sharon (Johnny) Hughes of North Carolina. She also is survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Emma also was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, William; brothers, James and Johnny Brabble; sister, Esther Timme and a sister in infancy; and her grandson, Michael Witucki in 1982.
An open house will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.