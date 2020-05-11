WHITEWATER — Eric Paul Zipp, 96, of Whitewater, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.
Eric was born on July 24, 1923, in West Allis, to Paul and Wanda (Miller) Zipp. He graduated from West Allis High School.
Eric served his country in the United States Army from 1943-45 during World War II including landing on Omaha Beach a few days after the invasion. He also was called up and served during the Korean Conflict from 1950-51.
Eric married Lois Scharfenberg in Hartland on Oct. 3, 1959.
He worked for the State of Wisconsin as an assistant superintendent for the state parks and forestry department.
He enjoyed archery, bowling, gardening, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the American Legion Post 173 and the Whitewater Seniors in the Park.
Eric was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitewater.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois of Whitewater; children, Kurt (Barbara) Zipp of Darien and Alan (Mary) Zipp of Waukesha; grandchildren, Erik (Erica) Zipp, Alex (Jodi) Zipp, Aaron Zipp, Benjamin Schultz and Nancy Schultz; great-grandchildren, Malory, Gunner, Bode Zipp, Logan Zipp, Ruby Zipp, Lucas Zipp and Brittany Schultz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Walda O’Hara.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 116 Church St, Whitewater, WI 53190.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family. To add a condolence to the family visit its website at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
