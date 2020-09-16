SULLIVAN — Erich H. Heinichen, 104, of Sullivan, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Erich was born on Sept. 7, 1916, in Gleason, the son of Frank and Ida (Radeck) Heinichen. Erich grew up in the Merrill area and attended school there.
He served his country as a heavy equipment operator in the U.S. Army during World War II. Soon after returning home, Erich joined the Operating Engineers Local 139, working 20-plus years, retiring in 1969.
On Sept. 28, 1946, Erich married Jeanne Carrol in West Allis. The couple enjoyed 51 years of marriage until her death in 1997.
The couple had 14 foster children throughout their lives. They were deeply concerned with the wellbeing of others.
He tended bar at Jane’s Bar (his daughters’ establishment) in Jefferson for many years, and enjoyed speaking to the patrons and friends.
Erich was an independent man who drove until the age of 100, lived in his own home until the end, and insisted on walking to the road to retrieve his own mail. He was an old-fashioned man who lived responsibly, but always provided well for his family. He lived a full life and will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Jane (Artie) Calvillo of Jefferson; three grandchildren, DuWayne (Becky) Hunt Jr. of Sullivan, and David (Tammy) Key and Scott Heth, both of Johnson Creek; and a number of great-grandchildren. Erich also is survived by many other relatives.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; son, David in 2019; a grandson; brother, Elmer Heinichen; and sisters, Ella Niehoff, Hilda Otto and Veretta Jankowski.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rev. Mike Mannisto of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church presiding.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Erich will be laid to rest at Rock River Cemetery of Jefferson following the funeral.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
