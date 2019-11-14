CAMBRIDGE — Erik Roland Cederberg Jr., 80, a longtime resident of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, surrounded by his loving family.
Erik was born on Oct. 4, 1939, in Rockford, Ill., to Erik Roland Sr. and Alice Olga (Anderson) Cederberg.
On May 24, 1980, Erik married his loving wife, Charlene Mueller, forming a new family with their three sons.
Erik was self-employed, the builder, owner and operator of several successful laundry and appliance businesses, of which he was immensely proud.
He was a member of the Lake Ripley Country Club.
Erik enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, Wisconsin sports, pizza and ice cream, and especially being with his grandkids.
Erik is survived by his wife, Charlene Cederberg; children, Michael (Tami) Cederberg, Richard Cederberg and Keith (Tamara Parsons) Mueller; grandchildren, Aaron Cederberg, Joel (Rachel) Cederberg, Daniel (Megan) Cederberg, Talya Cederberg, Nathan Cederberg, Kairo Cederberg and Jazmin Cederberg; and sister, Thea Frye.
Memorials can be made in Erik’s name to Generations Hospice, 1028C S. Main St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or to the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005.
The family would like to give special thanks to Generations Hospice and Bay Harbor Assisted Living for their exceptional care.
A celebration of life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 280 N. Park St., Cambridge, with his son Mike Cederberg officiating.
A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services.
