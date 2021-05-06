Ernest Howard "Ernie" Turpin

June 14, 1958 - May 4, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Ernest Howard Turpin, 62, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2021.
He was born June 14th, 1958 to William L. and Arlene (Simdon) Turpin in Alliance, Ohio. He Graduated from Cambridge High School in 1976. He married his highschool sweetheart, Beth Crass, on July 9, 1977.
Ernie had many hobbies in his lifetime like hunting, fishing, ice fishing, and collector cars. He managed to get a few Pope & Youngs with bow and arrow hunting. He loved restoring old cars, especially GTOs. Ernie also worked over 23 years at Hamlins in facility maintenance. In his short life he touched many lives.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Beth of almost 44 years; his loving son, William (Andrea) Turpin of Lake Mills; his grandchildren, Desiree Matti of Eau Claire, Carter and Braydon Turpin of Lake Mills; his sisters, Char Simdon of Palmyra, Donna (Jim Schutten) of Jefferson, Millie (Lalo) Zarate of Johnson Creek, and Lori (Clint) Brown of Beloit; his mother-in-law Bea Rodkiewicz of Madison; Cathy Flynn of Blaine, MN, Bruce (Coris) Crass of Ontario, Canada, Ed (Sue) Crass of Rockford, IL, and Margie (Thanos) of Madison, WI; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also, some special friends of many years, Scott Polster, Dean and Jim Evanson, Brian Engelson, Robbin Reichert and Tim Walsh and many more car guy friends.
Per Ernie's wishes, there are no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 200 South Executive Drive Suite 203 Brookfield, WI 53005, or Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 West Rockwell Street Jefferson, WI 53549.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
