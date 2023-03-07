February 21, 1946 - March 3, 2023
Fort Hill, PA - Ernest Wayne Garland, 77, Fort Hill, passed away at his home on Friday, March 3, 2023 in the arms of his wife, Bridget and surrounded by his faithful dogs, Ben and Wally. Wayne was born February 21, 1946 in Antlers, OK, the son of Reba (Haynes) Stachel-Garland. He was a 1964 graduate of Turkeyfoot Valley High School. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1971 as a staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a specialist in radio relay, carrier operations and communications. During his tour of duty he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. A CNC machinist by trade, he continued to serve his country by working until his retirement from Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Rocket Center, WV. Wayne was an avid fisherman and could often be found chasing walleye with his brother Dick on Yough Lake and Lake Erie. In his early years he enjoyed trapping and hunting throughout the Allegheny Mountains with his younger brother Mike. Wayne will be remembered by his family for living his best life on his farm, raising sheep, tinkering in his woodshop, stoking the fire in his wood-burning stove and cooking delicious meals for family gatherings. He truly loved being at his home and was often referred to by those that knew him as "the ol' man on the mountain." Wayne is survived by his wife of 25 years, Bridget (Sullivan) Garland; daughters, Jill Zieglemeier (Jim), Rockwood and Telsa Miller-Garland (Mike Metz), Cairnbrook; sons, Scott Garland (Lori), and Matthew "Boe" Garland, both of Confluence and Jacob Sullivan (Alexandra), Fort Hill; grandchildren, Alicia Lasure (Justin), Latrobe, staff sergeant Nicholas Zieglemeier, USAF, Rockwood, Alex Younkin Eutin, Texas, Spencer Garland and Keira Garland, both of Confluence, Kordell Garland, Florida, Madison Garland, Markleton, Dylan Garland, Confluence, Emily Garland, Morgantown, WV and Ariella Irene Metz, Cairnbrook; great grandchildren, Roxas Eutin and Maxwell and Rowan Lasure; brothers, Edgar "Dick" Garland (Phyllis), Conneaut, OH, Randy Stachel (Mary) and Russ Stachel (Donna), both of Fort Atkinson, WI and sisters, Edna Louise Karla (Ron) and Carla Rugg (George), both of Confluence; as well as many nieces and nephews. "In life we merge together in confluences, spin wildly through eddies and part ways at forks to follow new branches of the river..." Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Reba, brothers, Michael and William "Bill" Stachel, grandson, Henry John Sullivan, nephew, David Stachel and niece, Amanda Rugg. "Poets talk about of "spots of time," but it is really fishermen who experience eternity compressed into a moment. No one can tell what a spot of time is until suddenly the whole world is a fish and the fish is gone. Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. On top of the rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words and some of those words are his..." Norman Maclean. At Wayne's request there will be no viewing or funeral service. Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Confluence. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
