April 10, 1953 - June 18, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Ervin J. Brunner Jr., 68, of Waterloo, WI passed away on Friday June 18, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Ervin was born on April 10, 1953.
A celebration of life for Ervin will be held at a later date.
Schmutlzer-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family during this time. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.