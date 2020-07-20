Ervin LeRoy Forgy, 78, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, with his wife, Ruth Hammiller, by his side.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Memorials can be directed to First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson, Pleasantville Alumni Association in Pleasantville, Iowa, or a charity of your choice.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
