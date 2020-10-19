December 8, 1939 - October 17, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Ethel A. Schlitz, 80, of Lake Mills, WI, and previously of Watertown, WI passed into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lilac Springs Assisted Living in Lake Mills.
Ethel was born on December 8, 1939 in Waukesha, WI the daughter of Harvey and Georgiana (Roberts) Hawes. Ethel grew up in Eagle, WI and on April 25, 1959 she was united in marriage to Keith Schlitz at the Eagle United Methodist Church. The couple would go on to enjoy 53 years of marriage together until Keith's death in 2012. Keith and Ethel farmed their own land in Watertown for the majority of their working career. Farming and agriculture was very important to Ethel and she remained informed regarding the industry until her final days. She had many interests during her life. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. She loved antique tractors and she and Keith had a few of their own. She also enjoyed motorcycle riding with her husband, family and friends and made many wonderful memories seeing the Wisconsin countryside via their BMW motorcycle. Ethel was strong willed, dedicated, generous, and kind. She will be missed and remembered by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her dear brothers, Robert (Pat) Hawes of Eagle, WI, and Donald (Alice) Hawes of Mount Pleasant, WI. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and some very special friends, Steve (Lori) Homann and their son, Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Keith, and her brother, Howard Hawes who passed at a young age.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, WI (103 W. Eagle St. Eagle, WI 53119). Pastor Dave Dukovan and Pastor Aaron Boerst will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Ethel will be laid to rest next to her husband in Prairie Home Cemetery of Waukesha, WI immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
