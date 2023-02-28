Ethel Minnie Fischer

Fort Atkinson, WI - Ethel M. Fischer, age 98, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Feb. 25th at Reena Senior Living. Ethel was born on Dec. 25, 1924, to Edward Bernhard and Eveline Holdina Emilie (Viegut) Strunk in Lima Township, WI. She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1943.
Ethel married George R. Fischer on August 17, 1944, at First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater where both had been confirmed. Ethel and George farmed together at Richmond and Cold Spring. After selling the farm, they moved to Fort Atkinson in 1967. The couple retired to Hazelhurst, WI, in 1988 where they enjoyed many years on Upper Kaubashine Lake. While living up north, they attended Ascension Lutheran Church and spent some winters in Arizona.
After George's passing in 2002, Ethel returned to Fort in 2004 and rejoined Trinity Lutheran Church. Ethel was involved with church activities most of her life. She enjoyed many crafts including sewing, quilting, china painting and rosemaling, and loved the challenge of crossword, suduko and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends.
Ethel is survived by her three daughters, Karen Sy of Seattle, WA, Sandra (Melvin) Brunk of Fort, and Janice (Darrell) Ripley of Cazenovia, WI.; grandchildren Angela Stanley, Kimberly (Andy) Kochendorfer, Dan (Amanda) Ripley, John (Christine) Ripley and Joe Ripley; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley Grant of Batavia, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Mildred Stanton and Virginia Pitt, brothers-in-law Eugene Grant, Dean Stanton and Glen Pitt, and son-in-law Thomas Sy.
A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, on March 3rd at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be at the church the two hours before the service. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice Care. The family is especially grateful to Agrace and Reena Senior Living for the care Ethel received in her final weeks.
To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Fischer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
