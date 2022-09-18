Lake Mills, WI - EUGENE E. "GENE" LAURITZEN, age 87 of Lake Mills, passed away on August 10, 2022, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. He was born on November 24, 1934, in Walnut, Illinois to Edward and Hazel (Stocking) Lauritzen. He graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Eugene served as a Specialist Third Class in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. He married Mary Ann Wisz on June 1, 1963, at St. Odilo Catholic Church, Berwyn, IL. He was employed at The Creamery Package Manufacturing Company in Fort Atkinson (later known as APV-CREPACO in Lake Mills) in their Accounting Department and was also a member of the National Association of Accountants. He loved to read and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to jazz music, playing cards, golfing, bowling and loved being outdoors.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Mary Ann Lauritzen of Lake Mills, son Donald Lauritzen (John Thompson) of IN., siblings Roger (Diane) Lauritzen of IL, Gloria Krieder of IL, Glenn (Debby) Lauritzen of IL., several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson with the Rev. Timothy Renz and Rev. Thomas Coyle presiding. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Gene's name to Jefferson Rainbow Hospice 147 West Rockwell Street, Jefferson, WI 53549 or Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation at; michaeljfox.org
