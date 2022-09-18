Eugene E. ""Gene"" Lauritzen

November 24, 1934 - August 10, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - EUGENE E. "GENE" LAURITZEN, age 87 of Lake Mills, passed away on August 10, 2022, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. He was born on November 24, 1934, in Walnut, Illinois to Edward and Hazel (Stocking) Lauritzen. He graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Eugene served as a Specialist Third Class in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. He married Mary Ann Wisz on June 1, 1963, at St. Odilo Catholic Church, Berwyn, IL. He was employed at The Creamery Package Manufacturing Company in Fort Atkinson (later known as APV-CREPACO in Lake Mills) in their Accounting Department and was also a member of the National Association of Accountants. He loved to read and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to jazz music, playing cards, golfing, bowling and loved being outdoors.

