JEFFERSON — Eugene E. Werner, 84, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek, surrounded by his family.
Gene was born on Jan. 29, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of Edward and Edna (Stemwell) Werner.
At the age of 11, Gene decided he wanted to work and found a job as a farmhand near the Milwaukee area. He continued working until he entered the military, serving in the U.S. Army from 1955-57.
Upon returning from his military service, Gene was employed in the furniture business and retired at age 62.
On Sept. 30, 1961, he married Pearl Fischer at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jefferson. The couple was together nearly 60 years and had two daughters.
Gene and Pearl served with Evangelist Tom Stamman for 16 years, traveling the Midwest extensively. Gene’s passion was praying for the healing of others and he had a strong desire to be involved in the coming season of healing.
Gene enjoyed being outdoors, raising many animals and gardening. He was a very generous man, both to his friends and to strangers in need. Gene was loved dearly by his family and he will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Pearl Werner of Jefferson; daughters, Julie Werner of Washington, Ill., and Lisa (Danny) Anderson of Janesville; and his “grandpups.” Gene also is survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from noon until the time of service.
Gene will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery of Jefferson following the service.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.