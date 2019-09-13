Eugene H. Strasburg, 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the services.
A full obituary will be published in the Daily Union later this week.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
