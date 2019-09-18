Eugene Harold “Pat” Strasburg, 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1939, in Jefferson, the son of the late Harold and Florence (Kurtz) Strasburg.
He attended Jefferson High School.
Eugene served in the Army from 1957 to 1965.
On July 30, 1983, Eugene married Carol Arians Jira at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. She preceded him in death on Sept. 9, 2016.
In 2004, Eugene retired from Crepaco (Big Blue) in Lake Mills after 40 years.
Eugene enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, playing Sheepshead, camping and woodworking. He loved watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and the Brewers.
Eugene always had a smile when someone came to visit. He loved spending time with his family and he loved holding the babies.
Eugene is survived by two brothers, Wayne (Sandy) Strasburg and Lynn Strasburg, both from Jefferson.
He is survived by his children, Karrie (David) Wehunt of Williamston, S.C., Wanda (Dale) Austin of Mauldin, S.C. and Shawn (Heather) Strasburg of Fort Atkinson; stepchildren, Brian (Patty) Jira of Fort Atkinson and Tracey (Joel) Kock of Omaha, Neb.; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He further is survived by other relatives and friends.
Eugene also was preceded in death by his three brothers, Roger, Jim and Harold Jr.; and one sister, Mary Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of services. A luncheon will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.
The family would like to thank Reena Senior Living, Alden Estates of Jefferson and Rainbow Hospice.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
