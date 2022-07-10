Doylestown, PA - Eugene L. Callum passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2022, in the Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, PA. He was 88.
Born in Fort Atkinson, WI, to the late Otto and Gertrude (Sery) Callum, he resided in Doylestown, PA, where he worked as a sales representative until his retirement.
Eugene was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, where he participated in a variety of sports. He went on to earn a Business degree from the University of Wisconsin. He was a US Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. Eugene married his high school sweetheart, Nancy L. Uherr, in 1957. Eugene enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching sports, and spending time with family and friends.
He was beloved husband of 63 years to the late Nancy L. Callum. He is survived by a son Stephen Callum (Dorothy) of Factoryville, PA; daughter Amy Callum of Coopersburg, PA; son Robert Callum (Pam) of Denver, CO; grandsons Stephen (Melissa), Michael, Kory, and Zachary Callum; and two great granddaughters, Mckenna, and Brooke. Besides his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his sisters Kathy Dempsey and Carol Kern and is survived by a brother Floyd (Inez) Callum, and a sister Virginia Klein, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A small family memorial gathering will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to a charity of donor's choice would be greatly appreciated.
