SULLIVAN — Eugene R. Krohn, 74, of Sullivan, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1946, in Milwaukee, to Frank and Dorothy (Ley) Krohn.
Eugene married Laurie Derge on June 5, 1971, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Golden Lake.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965 and took over his grandfather’s and father’s business of Custom Farming and Cash Cropping. He retired this year due to his health. He often said that he “never had a job because he loved what he was doing.”
He had worked as a sales rep for Pioneer Hybrid Seed Company.
Eugene was an avid Sheepshead player and loved hunting, earning the nickname of the Great White Hunter.
He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome and served on the church council, as well as was a volunteer firefighter for the Rome Fire Department in his early years.
Eugene will be deeply missed by his family: wife, Laurie Krohn of Sullivan; daughter, Jodi Lynn Krohn of Sullivan; and his faithful companion, Zoey “Twinkle toes.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dale Krohn; and his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Evelyn Derge.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome with the Rev. Michael Mannisto officiating.
Visitation will be at the church from noon until the time of the service. With the COVID restriction, all guests are asked to please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
Seating in the church for the service will be limited. If you are not able to stay for the service, please stop in to pay your respects and then you are welcome to meet at the cemetery for the burial around 3 p.m.
Memorials for Eugene may be directed to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in his memory.
