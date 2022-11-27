Rome, WI - Eugene R. Staude, 80 of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Marquardt Manor of Watertown.
He was born on December 4, 1941, in Rome, WI, the son of the late Ervin and Adela (Schuett) Staude. He married Donna Rowe on November 2, 1963, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. The couple had 4 children and recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. He was a farmer his entire life and he enjoyed working outside, driving tractors, and working with animals. He also drove truck delivering wood shavings to area farmers for cattle bedding. Other interests include playing cards with his friends and spending time with family.
He is survived by: his wife Donna Staude of Rome; daughter Penny (Jeff) Hachtel of Jefferson; 3 sons Steve (Melanie) Thone of Fort Atkinson, Jeff (Shannon) Staude of Jefferson, and Dan Staude of Rome; 5 grandchildren Ashley and Nicole Hachtel, Stephanie and Mandy Thone, and John Staude; great-grandson Kace Scheberl; 6 sisters, 4 brothers, 3 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, a sister, his niece and nephew, a sister-in-law, and 4 brothers-in-laws.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Rome with Rev. Marilyn Lange presiding. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. He will be buried at St. Luke's Cemetery of Rome following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
