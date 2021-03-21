Eugene Wheeler

March 18, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Eugene D. Wheeler, 95, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Reena Senior Living.
Gene was born on May 12, 1925 in Fort to Denzil and Leora (Krause) Wheeler. He served the United States Army during World War II. In 1948, Eugene married the love of his life, Virginia Simmons, and together they had two children.
Gene and Virginia always enjoyed traveling in their camper with their daughter, Nancy. They would travel west and spend the winters in California out in the Sonoran Desert and would boondock it all winter long. He loved fishing, deer hunting, snowmobiling, loved being outdoors and spending time with family. He was especially close to his daughter, Nancy, who would make a daily visit to see him and play her guitar for him.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Nancy Wheeler; daughter-in-law, Pamela Wheeler; grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Wheeler, Somer (Josh) Majewski, Jenni (Brendan) Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Wheeler, Iliana Hoerth, Sunny and Joey Majewski; and nephew, Steve Wheeler.
He is preceded in death by, parents, Denzil and Leora Wheeler; wife, Virginia Wheeler; son, Mike Wheeler; siblings, Raymond Wheeler, Sandra Wheeler; and other family members on both sides.
A memorial service will take place at 11AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services. A burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date. The service will be available virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/679048058.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Reena and Rainbow Hospice. The family would also like to give special thanks to Pam Wheeler for her exceptional care of Gene and the Wheeler family.
A memorial can be made in Gene's name to the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
