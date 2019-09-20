JEFFERSON — Eunice C. Acketz has passed away.
Eunice was born on Aug. 29, 1926, to the late William and Pearl (Powers) Cummings, Rolling Grounds.
She graduated from Aquinas High School, La Crosse, in 1944 and Richland Center Teachers College in 1946.
On July 8, 1946, she was married to Francis W. “Stub” Acketz at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Rolling Grounds. They were married for 64 years.
Francis preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2010.
Eunice was employed at Jefferson County Bank, currently PremierBank, retiring in 1991 after many years of service.
She was an active member in the AFS program, hosting four foreign exchange students, and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce which named her Citizen of the Year in 1990.
She also served on the Board of the Council for the Performing Arts, Tomorrow’s Hope and numerous other organizations including St. John's Catholic parish and school.
Eunice and Stub enjoyed traveling abroad visiting their AFS students, and many years of wintering in Arizona where they made lasting friendships and great memories.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Norbert) Kiesling, Mary (Edward) Grayden, Donald (Mary) Acketz, Amy (David) Sullivan and Anthony (Stacy) Acketz; her grandchildren, Markas, Christopher, Alissa, Daniel, Tabitha and Tanner; great-grandchildren, Imani, Indaya, Liam, Amelia and Simon; sisters, Bernice Muth and Dolores Coyle; and brother, William Cummings.
Eunice also was preceded in death by her grandson, James David Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian celebration, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Coyle, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at St John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorials may be made to Tomorrow’s Hope, Rainbow Hospice and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence of light a candle in her memory.
