July 11, 1919 - October 21, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Eva Esther Amanda Riebe, 101, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
A funeral service was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Bruce McKenney and Pastor Douglas Tomhave. Family and friends gathered at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial followed at St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the Church or to Lakeside Lutheran High School. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Eva E.A. Stark was born on July 11, 1919 to Louis and Dorthea (nee Horn) Stark at the family home in the Town of Clyman. On August 31, 1940 she married Elden Riebe at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
She is survived by her three children: Donald (Karen) Riebe of Oconomowoc, Diane (Larry) Sauer of Lake Mills, Roger (Anne) Riebe of Jefferson; grandchildren: Laurie (Dave) Ernest, Julie (Brad) Renz, Amy (Ben) Schram, Kim (Phil) Zblewski, Timothy (Andrea) Riebe, Scott Riebe; great-grandchildren: Ethan Ernest, Owen Ernest, Kessiah Ernest, Austin Ernest, Alyssa Renz, Logan Renz, Alison Riebe, Jordan Riebe, Madison, Riebe, Lily Riebe, Gunnar Riebe, Mary Riebe; sister: Doris Gillis of Watertown, and Helen Faultersack of Waukesha; one cousin Max Stueber of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1971 and a brother Ewald Stark.
