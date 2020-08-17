Eva Marie Christa Tauch, 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.
Eva was born on Dec. 2, 1931, in Breslau, Germany, daughter of the late Gehard and Kate (Bitz) Galleck.
On Dec. 29, 1951, she married Horst Tauch in Munich, Germany. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2004.
Eva and her husband came to the Unites States from Germany in 1956, stopping in New York and Chicago before settling in Fort Atkinson where her husband had been employed by CP-St. Regis (now APV Crepaco).
Eva was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She was a devoted wife, loving mother of three children and loving grandmother of two grandchildren.
Eva is survived by her children: daughter, Heidi (Ronald) Ludtke of Jefferson; sons, Peter Tauch of Fort Atkinson and Achim (Hope) Tauch of Jefferson; and grandchildren, Derek (Katy) Tauch and Marcus Tauch.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.
A special thank you to Rainbow Hospice Care and Interim HealthCare for all their special help during this trying time.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.