Evanda J. Bealhen

Jefferson, WI - Evanda J. "Bambi" Bealhen, age 75, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Angels Grace Hospice. She was born on August 4, 1946 to Philip and Louisa (Buchs) Bealhen IV in Palmyra, Wisconsin.
Evanda is survived by her son, Joe; grandsons, Joe Jr. and Jacob; her great-grandsons, Colton James and Joe Bobby; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Philip August Bealhen V, Thomas Jasper Bealhen, Mary Louisa Bealhen-Adsit-Wegner and Effie Ann Bealhen-Trapp.
Evanda attended high school in Waukesha and graduated from Elk Grove High School in California. After graduation, she started her Early Childhood Development Education at DeAnza College and continued on to Delta College in San Joaquin, California, graduating with her bachelor's degree. She continued her career in Childhood Development until her death. She was an NAEVC membership chair at Stockton, CA, and a California Mentors Teacher for infants. She continued her spiritual education with 3 years in Bible college, receiving a diploma from Faith Bible Institute. Evanda was a devout Christian. She loved and lived to travel and have experiences with family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at The Chapel, 445 N. Warner Road, Whitewater, WI 53190, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A Memorial Service will also be held in Sacramento, CA with the date and location to be announced.
Memorials may be made to Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
