Evelyn Anna Emilie Maasz, 96, of Fort Atkinson, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
Evey was born on April 12, 1922, in Oconto Falls, to Emil and Anna (Majewske) Neuman.
She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
On May 3, 1942, she married Wilbert Maasz. He preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 1965.
Evey was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson, for 67 years.
She enjoyed her family, card clubs, Ladies Aid, Fireside Dinner Theater, playing dice, and going out anywhere her family and friends wanted to take her.
Evey liked donuts, flamingos, traveling, and watching game shows like Cash Cab and Family Feud with Steve Harvey.
She is survived by her children, Janet Luebke, Oconomowoc, and Joan Quill, Fort Atkinson; daughter-in-law, Linda Maasz-Schaller, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Jane (Scott) Pallan, Trish (Bob) Herold, Tammy (Mike) McNulty, Cindy (Harvey) Hephner, Jenny (Phil) Hoops, Bill (Melissa) Maasz, Tracie (Andy) Winkelman and Sam Maasz; 21 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Guenterburg and Marion Dzomba; brother, Ronald Neuman; sister-in-law, Marilyn Neuman; other nieces, nephews and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bob Maasz; daughter, Susie Maasz; grandson, Trevor Luebke; brother, Norbert Neuman; brothers-in-law, Milt Guenterburg and Roger Dzomba; sister-in-law, Dianne Neuman; sons-in-law, Al Luebke, Jerry Quill and Merlin Schaller.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St. Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Monday at the church, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank the Rainbow Hospice staff, Dr. Riggs and his nurse, Kelly, Brenda, Evey’s church shepherds; Marge Lemke and Katherine Kutz, and the staff at AdvaCare Systems for taking care of Evey.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family with arrangements.
