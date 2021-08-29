February 28, 1923 - August 26, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Evelyn Elaine Streich, 98, Formerly of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away on August 26, 2021, at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI.
Evelyn was born in Whitewater, WI on February 28, 1923, to Millard and Eva (Brunette) DeMoe. She was married to Lloyd Streich, December 23, 1944, and lived in Fort Atkinson most of their married life.
Evelyn was mostly a devoted stay at home Mom. She loved everyone and was loved by those lucky enough to know her, especially in later years by the residents and staff at Alden Estates. She loved her stuffed animals, collector dolls, playing bingo, scrapbooking, and doing embroidery. She loved life, her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She was known for her sense of humor, hugs and almost always having a smile on her face.
She is survived by her son's, Robert of Washington state and Terry (Kristin) of California. Grandchildren, Barbara (Michael) Barnett, Tina (Jon) Cole, Valerie Streich, Tyson Streich, Tirah Streich Amy Tindell and Alvin (Danielle) Klein. Great grandchildren, Samuel Barnett, Thomas Jr, Keagy, Victor Martinez, Zachary, Destiny and Dylan Tindell and Austin Klein. Great-great granddaughter Aalayah Tindell. Many nieces, nephews, a niece, and long-time care giver Linda Whitmore.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; daughter, Joanne Klein; sisters, Vera Cinkoski, Irene Nichols, Gertrude Koch, Lucille Scherer and brothers, Veryl, Millard Jr., and Garrell DeMoe.
Memorial gifts may be made to Evelyn's favorite place, the activity center at Alden Estates.
The family wishes to thank Alden Estates and their staff for all the years of love and care given to Evelyn. A special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their help over the last few months.
There are no services planned. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held in the future.
The Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
