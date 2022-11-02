Evelyn Gross

Fort Atkinson, WI - Evelyn "Jean" Gross, 97, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Fort Health Care Center in Fort Atkinson.
Jean was born on August 22, 1925 in Oakland Township to Henry and Rosa (Eben) Kreklow. She attended Ripley Country school and later graduated Jefferson high school in 1942. After graduating, Jean worked at Braun Lumber in Jefferson. On October 20, 1944 Jean married Henry Gross and together they had two children. Later on in life, Jean worked at Hoard's Dairyman in Fort Atkinson.
She enjoyed working in her garden, baking, reading, crocheting, square dancing and bus trips with her husband, and especially spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her children, Pat Olberg, Tom (Kimberly Jack) Gross; grandchildren, Christopher (Danielle) Olberg, Adam (Amber Kwasniewski) Olberg, Erik (Theresa) Olberg; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Nels, Odin, Irene; many nephew and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rosa Kreklow; husband, Henry Gross; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Emma Kreklow; sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Alfred Marsh; and son-in-law, Richard Paulson.
Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 9:30AM until the time of service. Burial is to follow service at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Fort Health Care Center and Rainbow Hospice staff for their exceptional care for Jean. An extended special thank you to Pastor Amy, Donna Sanchez, Karen Syens, Linda Keene, and Julie Vurva for being such good friends and being there for Jean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.