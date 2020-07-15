LAKE MILLS — Everette “Rocky” V. Rothbarth, 77, of Lake Mills, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 6, 1943, the son of the late Vernon and Evelyn (Larson) Rothbarth.
Rocky married Christine Ann Voight on March 12, 2005, in Las Vegas, Nev. She preceded him in death on Oct. 1, 2019.
Rocky was a graduate of the Jefferson High School, class of 1961.
He had been employed by the former Crepaco, Inc. in Lake Mills. He had been involved for quite some time with the ABATE organization.
Rocky enjoyed trap shooting, deer hunting, fishing, horses and his Harley motorcycles.
Survivors include a daughter, Christin Ann Rothbarth of Fort Atkinson; son, Chad of Florida; sister, Cheryl Gard of Lake Mills; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven (Sherry) Voight, Kathleen (Sherman) Lawson and Julie (Todd) Ripp; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland with the Rev. Dave Sobek officiating.
If desired, memorials may be made to ABATE or the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting with arrangements.
