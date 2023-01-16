F. Linton

June 16, 1950 - December 29, 2022

Madison, WI - Paul F. Linton, age 72, passed away in the arms of his wife on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at UW Hospital. He was born on June 16, 1950, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Nathaniel "Nate" and Ellen (Godfrey) Linton. Paul was a 1969 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. On July 17, 1976, Paul married the love of his life and best friend, Lynn Adams, in Fort Atkinson. After relocating to Madison, he attended Wisconsin School of Electronics, graduating in 1978. Following graduation, he began his career working for Diebold, Inc. as an electronics technician. He was a dedicated, respected employee for 40 years, retiring in 2018.

