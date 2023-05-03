March 15, 1926 - April 21, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Fern R. Scott (née Harris) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 21, 2023.
Fern was born in Cuba City, Wisconsin on March 15, 1926, to Thomas and Zella (Cusack) Harris. A self-proclaimed farm-girl, she particularly enjoyed regaling her city-born grandchildren with anecdotes about growing up in a farming family, frequently stressing the importance of not getting kicked by a cow while milking.
After graduating from Rewey High School in 1943, she moved to Madison, Wisconsin where she later met her husband, DuWayne, while attending a USO dance with friends.
Fern and DuWayne were married in January 1953 and settled in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. They were soon joined by two sons, Richard and Paul. After retiring from the Highsmith Corporation in 1991, Fern kept active through various activities. She was a member of the Fort Atkinson Garden Club, a volunteer with the Fort Atkinson Hospital's Telecare Program, and took great pride in being a blood donor - eventually earning her 10-gallon donation pin from the Red Cross. She also loved visiting her sisters' farms in Southwestern Wisconsin where, on her 90th birthday, she went horseback riding, another of her many passions.
She was also an avid reader. No year would be complete without a reading of her well-loved copy of Gone with the Wind. Fern also enjoyed baking, gardening, and chatting over a cup of coffee - passions she ensured were passed down to her grandchildren, Sara and Michael, during their Sunday visits.
She is survived by her sons, Richard D. Scott of Madison and Paul A. (Lynette) Scott of Madison; two grandchildren, Sara Scott of Washington, DC and Michael Scott of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; sister, Verna (Harris) Glasgow of Scales Mound, Illinois; and many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas & Zella Harris; husband, DuWayne Scott; brothers, Dale Harris and Orlin Harris; and sisters, Mary Helen (Harris) Walter and Hazel (Harris) Walter. She will be immeasurably missed by her family, as well as her many friends and neighbors.
A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
