Fernie L. Duesterbeck
March 29, 1936 - December 3, 2021

Farmington, MO - Fernie Duesterbeck passed away at Mercy Jefferson hospital in Festus, Missouri at the age of 85. Fernie was born March 29, 1936 to John and Frieda Duesterbeck in Darien, Wisconsin.

He spent his entire working career in the Walworth/Jefferson County area. Upon retiring from the Jefferson County Highway Department he relocated to Farmington Missouri.

Fernie is survived by his children; Fernie Duesterbeck, Jr. (Julie), David Duesterbeck and Cindy Gallager, two sisters, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and one sister.

A memorial in his memory will be scheduled at a later date.

