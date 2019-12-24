Florence Boczkiewicz, 75, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at her home in Fort Atkinson.

Funeral services are pending at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson.

Service information

Jan 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
324 East North Street
Jefferson, WI 53549
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home
900 West Racine
Jefferson, WI 53549
