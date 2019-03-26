Florence Ilene Falk, 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home.
Florence was born on Feb. 9, 1939, in Muskegon, Mich., to Vincent and Sarah (Stodard) Fisher. She graduated from Palmyra High School and also from Kenosha Technical Institute.
Florence married Roger Falk on Nov. 22, 1958, in Palmyra. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2014.
She was employed for 50 years as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) with Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital and considered all the babies born there her babies. After retirement, she volunteered for Rainbow Hospice Care and at the hospital, where she was named the Fort HealthCare Partners’ Volunteer of the Year in 2017.
She loved so many people and made it a point to follow her babies throughout their lives. She was affectionately referred to as “Flo.”
Florence was a member of Eastern Star and served as the Worthy Matron of Martha Chapter #66. She was an active member of St. John’s Community Church. She enjoyed knitting, scrapbooking and riding her bike.
She is survived by her children, Darryl (Sue) Falk, Fort Atkinson, and Connie (Bruce) Bandt, Madison; grandchildren, Luke (Melissa Meuler) Falk, Lindsey Falk and Brandon Bandt; sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Hamen, Chicago, Ill., and Jean (Jack) Pawlowski, Philadelphia, Penn.; and her special friend, Jerry Lane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Vince Fisher.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Community Church, N2560 County Highway J, Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, March 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, friends may wish to consider memorials to the family that will be used to set up a scholarship in Florence’s name to support a student going into the nursing field.
Florence would like to thank her family, as well as her community, for a wonderful life.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family.
