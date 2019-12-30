Florence M. Boczkiewicz, 75, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at her home in Fort Atkinson.
Born on June 6, 1944, to Alex and Mary (Sroka) Kubiak, Florence graduated from Pulaski High School in 1962. She married Kenneth Boczkiewicz at St. John Kanty in Milwaukee on Sept. 17, 1966.
Florence worked at Heil Company as a switchboard operator until she had her family. She then became devoted to raising her family and spending as much time with them as she could.
She will be deeply missed by her family; husband, Ken Boczkiewicz of Fort Atkinson; son, Scott (Toby) Boczkiewicz of San Diego, Calif.; daughters, Lisa (David) Hollenberger of Johnson Creek and Amy (Andrew Treutelaar) Boczkiewicz of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Paul Hollenberger, Emily Hollenberger, Jonah Boczkiewicz and Eliza Boczkiewicz; brothers, Philip (Sue) Kubiak and Michael (Jan) Kubiak; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Tom and Darlene Foster.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, and in-laws, John and Viola Boczkiewicz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery & Mausoleum in Milwaukee.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, with the Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m., and then again on Tuesday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.