August 16, 1945 - December 13, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Florence M. Salomaki, 75, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home.
Florence was born on August 16, 1945, daughter of the late John and Rosemary (Wanilista) Hrobsky. She married Donald Salomaki in Fort Atkinson on October 27, 1962. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1985.
Florence enjoyed watching game shows on TV and crocheting afghans.
Florence is survived by her children, Thomas (Teresa) Salomaki, Michael (Dawn) Salomaki, Matthew (Megan Speckmann) Salomaki and Deborah Novander; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Geri VanHout) Hrobsky and Donald (Toni) Hrobsky; sister-in-law, Linda Hrobsky and many other relatives and dear friends. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Walter Hrobsky and her niece, Laura Hrobsky.
Private Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the excellent care provided to Florence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
