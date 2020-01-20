Florence N. Lang, 99, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson.
Florence was born on Aug. 12, 1920, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Albert and Mathilda (Fischer) Meyer.
She married Norman Lang on Nov. 25, 1950. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2008.
Florence worked for many years at Johnson Hill Press.
Florence was a loving mother and grandmother who is survived by her sons, Craig (Roxane) Lang and Alan Lang, both of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Jessica (Cody) Rutter and Scott (Chelsea) Lang; great-grandchildren, Liam and Chloe Rutter, and Gage Lang; and sister, Verna Maier of Columbus. She also was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lang; brothers, Walter, August, George, Clarence and Herbert; and sisters, Alvina, Nellie, Ellen, Dora and Hazel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Sienna Crest and Rainbow Hospice for all their help and excellent care.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
