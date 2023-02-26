Fort Atkinson, WI - Floyd David Pfeifer, 89, long-time resident of Wilson Avenue in Fort Atkinson, was called home to be with his Savior on February 23 following a lingering illness. Son of Gottlieb and Alice Pfeifer, Floyd was born on December 30, 1933. He attended St. Peter's Lutheran School in Helenville, where he learned of his Savior along with many Bible passages that he willingly shared throughout his lifetime with everyone.
Following his 8th grade graduation he worked with his father on the family farm before enlisting in the United States Air Force during the Korean War era, serving from 1952 to 1955, plus four years in the reserves. He was stationed in France for two years.
Upon his return he worked at Schweigers. He then worked at Jones Dairy Farm for forty years. Upon retirement he drove for Kutz Livery Service for another twenty five years.
On June 2, 1956 he married Joyce Darlene Kamrath at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, where he has been a member since that time. They were blessed with five children: Gene (Carrie), Gregg (Sherry), Gary, Gerry (Kara), and Lori Sue (Chuck) Miller. He has eight grandchildren: Jesse (Naomi), Nicole, Jordan, Sam (Sarah), Aaron (Danielle), Cory, Jamey, and Hannah Pfeifer, and two step grandchildren, Emily and Matt Miller. Floyd also has six great-grandchildren: Makinley, Aubree, Radley, Cecilia, Joey, and Bradley.
Floyd was active in his church having served on many committees including the Church Council. He spent many evenings making calls on the Outreach Committee with Walt Jaeckel or Gary Grandt and drove a school bus for St. Paul's Lutheran School. He served on the Lakeside Lutheran High School General Board, was active in St Paul's Men's' Club and Lakeside's Men's' Club, and was a member of the St. Paul's dartball team, earning a few league individual batting titles in the mid-70's.
Floyd's greatest joy was meeting new and old friends and sharing God's Word with any and everyone he met. It has been said he could talk to anyone, including a fencepost. He loved his birds, especially the Purple Martins, for which he built and installed many houses throughout Jefferson County and beyond. He was known as the Purple Martin King of Jefferson County. He also enjoyed his pigeons, and the yellow house finches that gave him many happy hours of bird watching during his final days.
Floyd is survived by his family, his brother Richard (Shirley) Pfeifer, sisters Arlene Borchardt and Sharon Waldmann, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, two infant granddaughters, Margaret and Cecily, brother's in law, and other relatives.
Floyd's funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on March 4 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 S. High Street, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Helenville, Wisconsin after the luncheon. Friends may call at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 pm and again on Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, if one desires, memorials may be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church, Lakeside Lutheran High School, or Bethany Lutheran College.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends for their visits, prayers, and for the food they brought over the past several weeks. Also a big thank you to St. Croix Hospice Care and the VA Hospital medical staff in Madison. Your help has been graciously appreciated!
