April 21, 1929 - January 15, 2021
Rome, WI - Floyd G. "Bud" Froelich, 91 of Rome, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Floyd was born on April 21, 1929 in Rome, WI the son of Sylvester and Vida (Ley) Froelich. He is a 1947 graduate of Jefferson High School, earning the nickname "Muscles", and was drafted in the US Navy at the age of 21. He served his country from 1950 to 1954 and married Sally Ziemer on April 12, 1958 at St. Luke's of Greendale. The couple had 6 children and owned and operated Roman Holiday, a 146-year-old dairy operation on Froelich Road in Rome, still operated by his son. Bud loved farming and growing roses was a passion. He owned boxer dogs throughout his life and bred them in the early years. Floyd was a dedicated member of St. Luke's Church in Rome and served on the church Council. He was a hard-working man who enjoyed time at home and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by: his wife Sally Froelich; children Rev. Suzanne Froelich of Good Thunder, MN, Barbara (Russell) Kampa of Greendale, David (Lori) Froelich of Rome, Robert (Leigh) Froelich of Rome, Cathy (Tim) Carnes of Whitewater, and Carrie (Tom) Partoll of Whitewater; 13 grandchildren Charles (Janis), Elizabeth (Richard), Andrew (Mariah), Nicholas, Daniel, Sarah (Izzy), Nathan (Alyssa), Amanda, Daniel (Lauren), Allison, Ian, Jacob, and Kaitlyn; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Anne Holat.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Alden Estates for the loving care provided.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Rome with Rev. Mike Mannisto presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. He will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Cemetery following the funeral.
