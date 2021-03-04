Frances D. (Coppernall) "Fran" Stauss

May 25, 1940 - March 4, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Frances D. Stauss, 80 of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Frances was born on May 25, 1940 in Boscobel, WI, the daughter of Gerald and Hazel (Dary) Coppernall. She graduated from Boscobel High School in 1968 and moved to the Madison area working at an area drugstore and café. She worked as a waitress for 20 plus years and was one of the first female long-haul truck drivers during the 1970's. She later worked at Universal Electronics in Helenville for many years. On November 2, 2001, she married Gerald Stauss at the Jefferson Court House and enjoyed 6 years of marriage until his death in 2007. Fran was a tough lady who raised 4 boys on her own. She was able to solve any puzzle and was a hard worker. Her family remembers her generosity and how much she loved cooking and baking for members of her community at Orchard Hollow and for the food pantry. She attended church at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Jefferson and she will be missed.
Fran is survived by: her sons Brad (Tammy) Meixner of Sun Prairie, Randy (Jennifer) Meixner of Jefferson, and Arz (Nicole Schultz) Beckwith of Fort Atkinson; 10 grandchildren; siblings Marge, Gladys, Rose, Thankful, Rick, Kenny, Dale, and Christie. She is also survived by a number of other family members and friends.
Fran is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Rick, siblings Hilman, Dick, Gerald, and Erna.
A celebration of Fran's will be held in the summer of 2021.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
