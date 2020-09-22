Frances “Franny” Senger, 89, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Born in Chicago, Ill., Franny moved to Wisconsin with her family.
Franny was co-owner and a staple in many area restaurants over a 60-year span, including: Riolo’s, now known at Lauderdale Landing in Elkhorn; Riolo’s II, which also was Randy’s and now 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater; Blackhawk Hotel in downtown Fort Atkinson; Fairview Inn, still known as the Fairview; Kemler’s Lamp, destroyed in the 500-year flood of 2008, now Keystone Grill in Cambridge; and, lastly, North Shore Inn on Lake Koshkonong.
Franny enjoyed the interaction with many customers and members of the community until she retired at the age of 87 in August 2018.
Franny just loved people — she was everyone’s grandma and even was referred to as a “cougar” with the young men that came to the Maasz North Shore Inn.
Let us not forget her 40-year bowling career! Franny was the life of the party in many local, state and national USBC bowling tournaments. Fellow bowlers loved her.
She was a conversationalist, great listener, and always made a good first impression. Franny dared to have conversations you would not have with the average person. Because of that, she made friends everywhere she went.
Most important to Franny was her family. She treasured her four children: Joy Snyder, Melody (Guido) Lambelet, Paul (Karen) Achilli and Adam (Patty) Achilli; grandchildren: Sara (Steve) Mougin, Aubree (Aaron) Frick, Aimee Snyder, Zachary Achilli, Amanda (Timothy) Hinrichs, Nicholas (Yenifer) Achilli, Tom Achilli (Nicci Pilgrim) and Katrina Achilli; and great-grandchildren: Ema, Edie and Easton Frick, and Brooklyn Snyder. She also is survived by special nephew, Robert Achilli; and an incredibly special bowling friend, Betty Anton.
A big hug to her primary care physician, Dr. McGuire, and Megan Stelse for their caring demeanor. Thank you for taking time with Fran and working with Rainbow Hospice. (Alli, you are a real trooper).
By all of us, and her friends (too many to list), she will be greatly missed.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the family will have a private gathering. We are planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.