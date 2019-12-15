DOUSMAN — Frances Irene Szymkowski, 81, of Dousman, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc with her loving family by her side.
Frances was born on May 31, 1938, in the Town of Sullivan at the Northey family homestead, the daughter of John and May (Brom) Northey.
Frances grew up on the Northey dairy farm and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1955. She graduated in 1956 from Marvel Beauty School in Milwaukee.
In 1959, Frances married her high school sweetheart, James Szymkowski, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Sullivan.
Frances started out as a beautician in Janesville, took time off to raise her children, then worked and retired from Ransomes in Johnson Creek after many years. After retirement, she was active in the Oconomowoc Woman’s Club, YMCA at Pabst Farms Senior Club, Scartlett O’Hatters, and her local church.
She enjoyed flower gardening, arts and crafts, playing cards, baking, bird watching and seeing movies. Her favorite activity of all was spending time with her large group of family and friends.
Frances is survived by sisters, Geraldine Klitzkie and Lula West; her adoring children, Mark (Julie) Szymkowski of Whitewater, Darcy (Eric) McKellar of Glendora, Calif., Renee (Jay) Obenberger of Summit, and Todd (Rebecca) Szymkowski of McFarland; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Ashley, Kim, Rebecca, Courtney, Stephanie, Ben, Owen, Olivia, Grace and Mia; her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Elissa, Evalyn, Nicholas, Oliver, Baily, McKenna and Quinn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years; her parents; and her siblings, John Northey, Harold Northey, Mary Louis Brackett and Earl Northey; and her great-grandchild, Tate.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Dousman.
Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Sullivan.
The immediate family would like to thank Dr. Raftery, her team and all the ProHealth caregivers for supporting Frances’ long fight against cancer over the last 10 years.
She will be missed by her many friends and family.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
