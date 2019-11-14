WHITEWATER — Francis A. Koss, 95, of Whitewater, and previously of Palmyra, joined his loving wife in Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Fran was born on June 30, 1924, in Walworth County, the son of Frank and Pearl (Sikes) Koss.
He grew up in the Delavan area and graduated from Delavan High School.
On April 14, 1945, Fran married the love of his life, Lorraine Waters, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra.
God blessed Fran and Lorraine with four loving children: David, Donna, Linda and Allen. God also blessed the couple with a lifetime of love and happiness together.
Fran worked as a machinist at Waukesha Engine for over 40 years. He took pride in his work, and he worked hard to provide well for his family.
Fran also served his community on the Palmyra Fire Department for more than 25 years.
For leisure, Fran and Lorraine enjoyed dancing, going out to eat with family and friends, and traveling. They especially enjoyed traveling to Door County and made some wonderful memories there together.
Fran also was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching the Brewers play.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed by those who knew him.
Francis is survived by his two sons, David (Linda) Koss and Allen (Anita) Koss; his six grandchildren, Tracy (Brad), Kelly (Mark), Tiffany (Roberto), Kimberley, Joseph (Shannon) and Jeremy (Jill); 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 74 years, Lorraine; two beloved daughters, Donna Jean and Linda Ann, both at a young age; and his three sisters, Florence Parr, Verna Deschner and Sadie Deschner.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Glenwood at Mulberry Memory Care and the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care they provided Fran.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. Father Mariadas Bekala will officiate the mass.
Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Francis will be laid to rest immediately following the service in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
