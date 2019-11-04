Frank E. Kirby, 57, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Frank was born on June 9, 1962, in Fort Atkinson, and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School.
He married Kim Sorrel on June 8, 1996, in Fort Atkinson.
Frank made friends wherever he worked, whether it was at Melster Candy, McCain Foods or Wil-Kil Pest Control. He enjoyed driving his Mustang, watching sports, and making cashew brittle for family and friends. He also was proud of his Menominee Tribe heritage.
Frank is survived by his wife, Kim; children, Sarah (Tim) Rimmer, Jarod (Mylissa) Kirby and Kayla Kirby; sisters, Karen (James) Vernon and Sharon (Albert) Kirby; several grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Kirby and Leah Getty; stepfather, Jim Getty; and daughter, Heather Mather.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Busseyville Cemetery.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.