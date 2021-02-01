December 31, 1935 - January 28, 2021
Palmyra, WI - Frank Earl Pfinder, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his home in Palmyra surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on December 31, 1935 to John W. and Margaret E. (Marsh) Pfinder in Palmyra, WI. He graduated from Palmyra High School class of 1954. After high school, he faithfully served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany for two years. When he returned home, he met Ginny Thomas and the two were married at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church on June 5, 1965. They would go on to enjoy 55 years of marriage together. Frank and Ginny ran the family dairy farm together, which was exactly what Frank had always dreamed of doing. Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was known in the area for his delicious homegrown popcorn that he would give to family and friends. Frank was a very hardworking man, he always made sure the work was done before anything else. He also had a strong connection and love for animals. He raised, trained and used horses on the farm, and had many beloved dogs throughout his life. Another special trait of Frank's was his resourcefulness, he had a special ability to make what he needed from whatever he had available. For leisure, Frank enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends, touring Wisconsin in his '56 Chevy and watching the Packers. He was happiest on his farm and spending time with those closest to him. He will be greatly missed.
Frank is survived by: his loving wife, Virginia Pfinder of Palmyra, WI; his three children, Dawn (Steve) Ingenthrone of Palmyra, Kerri (Steve) Jennings of Englewood, CO, and John (Patty) Pfinder of Palmyra; and three grandchildren, Kate, Jaden and Ty. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John E. Pfinder, and his dear granddaughter, Maggie.
Those wishing to express their sympathy may consider a donation to Rainbow Hospice, Palmyra United Methodist Church, or the Jefferson County Humane Society in Frank's honor.
Frank will be laid to rest during a private family committal service in Melendy's Prairie Cemetery with full military honors. Rev. Norman P. Bude will officiate the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
