May 18, 1931 - March 13, 2023
Jefferson, WI - Frank R. Langholff, 91 of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2023, at home.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Langholff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
May 18, 1931 - March 13, 2023
Jefferson, WI - Frank R. Langholff, 91 of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2023, at home.
Frank was born on May 18, 1931, in Jefferson, WI, the son of Frank and Gertrude (Schemm) Langholff. He was confirmed at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson and attended the school there. Frank was a devout Christian man who loved his family dearly. He was employed at Stoppenbach's of Jefferson, Ready Serve of Fort Atkinson, and a part-time farmer with his brother, Erwin. Frank was an avid vegetable gardener and enjoyed being outside, feeding the birds. His Belgium Draft Horses that he kept as pets, were a passion, and Frank owned many of them over the years. His last horse, "Dan", was very special to Frank and people would stop at the family farm to admire his beauty and give him treats. Dan even graced the front page of the Daily Jefferson County Union when he died. Frank will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by: his siblings Edna Cooper, Ruth Langholff, and Bertha "Birdie" Langholff all of Jefferson; and nieces and nephews Barbara (Larry) Ketterman, Connie (Jim) Haag, James (Linda) Griffin, Karen (David) Moore, Wayne Langholff, Cindy (Brian) Dempsey, Carol Cooper, Russ (Tammy) Cooper, Diane (Bill) Higgins, and Tracie Stammer. Frank is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Clarence "Buddy" Langholff, Marian Downs, Fred "Fritz" Langholff, Myrtle Griffin, and Erwin Langholff and his nephews Ronnie Downs and Paul Downs.
A private family funeral service will be held on at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Martin presiding. Frank will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery of Jefferson following the funeral service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.