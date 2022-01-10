Baraboo, WI - Frank R. Rueth, 83, of Baraboo, died unexpectedly December 31, 2021 at home, with his wife Marge at his side. He was born September 30, 1938 in Jefferson County, the son of Roy and Audrey (Weissmann) Rueth. He attended St Lawrence Grade School and church, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1956. He started his career at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc in 1960, staying for 38 years. He always made sure to save enough vacation for deer hunting with his Paradise Road buddies. At his retirement in 1998, he had a collection of many Pabst items.
In earlier years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and spent many Sundays bowling or playing euchre with his children after church.
On May 2, 1998, he married Marge, and they enjoyed many years of polka dancing, attending Gemuetlichkeit festivities, traveling, and celebrating their faith. He enjoyed fishing, wine making, tending his bluebird houses, going to truck and tractor pulls, the Green Bay Packers, and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Barb (Tom) Ames and Becky (Bill Korallis) Rueth of Watertown and Toby Rueth of Helenville; sister, Betty Schmaling of Ft. Atkinson; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Castillo and Kathy (Eugene) Turner; brother-in-law, David (Donna) Benson; step granddaughter, Amanda Sobecki; step great grandchildren: Ecko Davis, her mother, Shannon and grandmother, Sue, Mason and Ethan Sobecki and their father Randy, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lorraine Probst, Richard Rueth; sister-in-law, Gladys Rueth; brothers-in-law: Ray Probst, Tom Endl, Robert Schmaling, Manny Castillo; step daughters, Terri Warner and Debbie Davis; and step grandsons, Nate and Andy Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 17th at St. Lawrence Church in Jefferson (W4791 US Hwy 18). A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of Mass.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held in New Lisbon at a later date.
