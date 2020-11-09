Franklin V. Gruling

March 4, 1946 - November 8, 2020
Palmyra, WI - Franklin Victor Gruling, 74, of Palmyra, Wisconsin, died November 8, 2020 at his home
He was born March 4, 1946 in Port Washington, Wisconsin, to the late Theodore E. and Dora (Guetzke) Gruling. He married Bonnie Kennedy in 1959. He married Diane Kahn in 2000. Frank lived in the Eagle, East Troy, and Palmyra, areas most of his life. He worked for the Elmbrook Schools for many years. The joy of his life was being with grandchildren, family, friends and his pet animals. He also enjoyed working in his large garden and yard.
Frank is survived by: his loving wife, Diane Gruling; four children; Franklin Jr. (Mindy), Daniel (Karen), Patrick (Lynda), Sarah (Jerry) Robins and two step-children; Chad (Lisa) Kahn and Trisha Martin; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; one sister; Mary Ann Marquardt of East Troy, three brothers; Alfred "Al" Gruling, of East Troy, Delmar Gruling, West Bend, WI, and his twin brother Frederick (Marilyn) Gruling, Jefferson, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and two brother's Roger Gruling, and Theodore Gruling Jr., and a sister June Gruling Carroll.
A Visitation will be held for Frank on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Funeral Service will be held at 4:00PM at the funeral home. Frank will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery of Lake Geneva, WI during a private service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
