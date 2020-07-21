Fred A. Beck, 77, of Fort Atkinson, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2020.
Fred was born on June 11, 1943, to LeRoy Beck and Adaline (Schroeder) Boyce.
In his early years, Fred loved motorcycles, trapshooting, hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Fred is survived by his children: Lisa (Tom) Meitzner, Julie (Peter) Urdahl, Doug (Amy) Root and Wade (Lisa) Root. He also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; brother, Wayne Beck; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
