PALMYRA — Friedrich “Fred” H. Wurzbach, 77, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Linden Grove Rehabilitation Center in Mukwonago.
Fred was born on Nov. 7, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the son of John and Annelise (Au) Wurzbach. He grew up in Algonquin, Ill., and was a 1959 graduate of West Dundee High School.
Following high school, Fred served his country in the United States Navy. After he got out of the Navy he hitchhiked around the United States, stopping to work at whatever job he could find to earn enough to get back on the road.
In 1970 he moved to Palmyra, and on Jan. 31, 1973, Fred married Lee Nyman at University Lutheran Church in Whitewater. The two would go on to enjoy more than 45 years of marriage together.
Fred worked as a school bus driver for the majority of his working career. He enjoyed the relationships he formed through his work and he made an impact on many children’s lives. He is remembered and loved by many of the children he drove during his career.
Fred had many interests during his life. First and foremost, he was a skilled artist. His main mode of expression was painting and, specifically, painting the things around him. Fred had a gift for painting beautiful landscapes, town sketches, buildings and people, just to name a few.
Fred also expressed his art through writing. He kept a detailed journal, and he wrote poetry and even won a few poetry contests. He also was an avid reader. He always was reading three or four books at a time. Philosophy was one of his favorite subjects.
For leisure, Fred loved to walk and he also enjoyed a nice cup of tea.
Fred was a husband, father, grandfather, artist and friend. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
Fred is survived by his wife, Lee Wurzbach; his children, Amanda (Chris) Jensen, Kristina (Thomi Millane) Balistreire and Hans Wurzbach; his grandchildren, Michael, Zoe, Fairlight, Patrick, Justice, Jesse and Delilah; his siblings, Linda Waspi, Richard Wurzbach, and Penny (Mark) Dowell. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Karen Cuttle and Kurt Wurzbach; and a niece, Marin Cuttle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred’s honor may be made to the family.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Palmyra.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, also at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Palmyra. Visitation also will take place on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial with military rites will take place immediately following the service in Hillside Cemetery in Palmyra.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
