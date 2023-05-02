Gary C. Magnussen

August 23, 1938 - April 26, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Gary Magnussen, 84, Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
He was born August 23, 1938, in New Milford, Connecticut, the son of Norman E. and Marion (Chrysler) Magnussen.
Gary graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1956. He also attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Farm and Industry Short Course.
After school, Gary went to work for Hycrest Farm (Brown Swiss) in Sterling, Mass.
He delivered cattle in box cars via the Orange Blossom Special train, from Massachusetts, across New York Harbor, on to Florida, then ferry to Havana, Cuba, and loaded onto trucks to a rural farm, just before Fidel Castro took power. Gary also rode in box cars across the United States to numerous cattle expositions before returning to Hycrest Farm.
Gary married Nancy Goers on September 19, 1958, in Lake Mills, WI. They took over the operation of Norvic Farms (Lake Mills) in 1976. The high-quality cattle bred and raised on this farm were rewarded with the prestigious Premier Breeder Award at the World Dairy Expo in 1982.
Gary was a member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, serving as an elder and greeter most Sundays. He served on the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board and was vice-president of the National Brown Swiss Association and president of the Wisconsin Chapter.
Gary was a much sought after judge for cattle shows and expositions around the United States, Colombia, and South Africa. He served as a classifier for many Brown Swiss herds as well. He was also a very active ring man for Brown Swiss Sales Service.
Later in life Gary drove truck for Wolf warehouse and enjoyed his time driving for the Wolf family.
Gary's hobbies were auctioneering for numerous family estates and fundraising events for many organizations. (White Tails Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, and others)
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister (Nancy Cole), his wife, and daughter (Dawn Scheel).
Gary is survived by his son, David (Marybeth Gill), his son, Douglas (Michelle), son-in-law, David Scheel; grandson, Kyle (Ashley) Scheel; granddaughter, Lauren Magnussen; great grandchildren, Rhett, Annie, and Hayes Scheel; two brothers, Wayne (Sharon), Norm C. (Traci); brother-in-law, Phillip Cole; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the church and also after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or Wisconsin Brown Swiss Association.
